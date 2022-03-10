© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
APR_Grove Web Header_Radio Art_no text.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Alabama prison guard charged with assaulting inmate who died

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published March 10, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST
police officer cop
Pixabay
/

An Alabama corrections officer has been accused of using excessive force against an inmate who died a few days later after an altercation.

Lt. Mohammad Jenkins was arrested Wednesday with second-degree assault. The Alabama Department of Corrections said there was an altercation between Jenkins and 60-year-old inmate Victor Russo on Feb. 16 where Jenkins allegedly used excessive force.

The FBI is reviewing Jefferson County autopsy results that said it's unclear whether or not Russo's death days later was caused by the trauma.

Jenkins resigned from the Donaldson Correctional Facility after he was arrested.

News
Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Caroline Vincent
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate