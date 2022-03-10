Alabama prison guard charged with assaulting inmate who died

An Alabama corrections officer has been accused of using excessive force against an inmate who died a few days later after an altercation.

Lt. Mohammad Jenkins was arrested Wednesday with second-degree assault. The Alabama Department of Corrections said there was an altercation between Jenkins and 60-year-old inmate Victor Russo on Feb. 16 where Jenkins allegedly used excessive force.

The FBI is reviewing Jefferson County autopsy results that said it's unclear whether or not Russo's death days later was caused by the trauma.

Jenkins resigned from the Donaldson Correctional Facility after he was arrested.