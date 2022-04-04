ALEA holding open meetings to answer questions about new driver's license system

All Alabama driver license offices will be closed for a week in April to transition to a new driver's license system.

The offices will be installing the new Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System, or “LEADS”, from April 18 to April 25. It is the first change to how the state handles driver’s licenses in 17 years.

Corporal Reginal King has been working with ALEA on this project. He said that the new system will be more efficient and provide more online services for citizens.

“A new driver in the state of Alabama is going to have the ability to preregister online prior to entering the office,” King said. “Once they enter the office, the driver’s license examiner would be able to pick up where they left off… Essentially, it’s going to make the process more efficient.”

Two Microsoft Teams meetings will take place where Alabamians can get more information and ask questions about LEADS on April 4 for the southern half of the state and April 6 for the northern half of the state.

King said that he suggests all Alabamians handle any driver’s license issues they have before the weeklong closure.