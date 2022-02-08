Heidi Ward
Heidi Ward is a University of Alabama student intern working in the APR newsroom. So far, Heidi's stories have included the impeachment of Lauderdale County's coroner, and a Black History Month book drive to benefit Alabama's Black Belt.
-
All Alabama driver license offices will be closed for a week in April to transition to a new driver's license system.
-
A Tuscaloosa tradition is returning after two years.
-
Alabama’s Black Belt region is receiving a helping hand to improve health and safety.
-
Alabama’s job market is bouncing back after the pandemic. That’s according to the state’s Department of Labor. The agency says Alabama is returning to close to record low unemployment rates.
-
A proposed bill would block transgender youth from using the restrooms that are consistent with their gender identity. Students would have to use the bathrooms for the biological sex on their birth certificate.
-
Alabama students are parking their work stations in new locations.
-
Alabamians are getting the chance to stock up for tornado season.
-
An Alabama environmental group is dealing with pollution of a different kind. The Cahaba River Keeper is asking for help with vaping pens that are being tossed in the river.
-
The University of Alabama is observing Black History month with a book drive all through February. The effort is to benefit counties in the state's Black Belt region. Donors are being asked to provide books that are appropriate for kids in grades K-12.