Black Warrior Film Festival to showcase student work

The University of Alabama's biggest film festival of the year has arrived.

This weekend is the Black Warrior Film Festival. The festival will feature guest speakers as well as student films. During the event there will be journalism and creative media alumni and other industry professionals talking to participants in an online panel. There will also be in-person film showing blocks separated into genres of film.

Tyler Garcia is the Director of the Black Warrior Film Festival. He said the festival is run by students and for students.

“We really put an emphasis on being able to showcase student films, not only from UA, but from universities across the country," he said. "We really want to be a place and an opportunity for students to get that recognition that they deserve.”

Throughout Saturday and Sunday there will be showings of these student films in the Ferguson Theater in the UA student center. Saturday will feature film blocks including the experimental, comedy, horror, and capstone categories. Sunday will feature the documentary, drama, and Holle award finalist film blocks.

Garcia said that the film festival is a good way for both students to see attendants react to their films as well as for attendants to learn more about filmmaking.

“Being able to give these students the opportunity to have their work showcased and seen by the people that attend, I think it’s a great opportunity," he said, "not only for the students to get their films showcased, but also for people to be enriched in the culture of filmmaking as well.”

These hybrid festival events are open to all students and community members.