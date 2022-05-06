© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

News

Sheriff: Car linked to Alabama escapee, jail worker found

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published May 6, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT
Casey White (left) is an Alabama inmate charged with two counts of capital murder who disappeared from custody on Friday. Vicky White (no relation) is the Lauderdale County assistant director of corrections who said she was going to transport Casey White to a local courthouse before the pair went missing.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office
The getaway car used by an Alabama man wanted for murder and the officer who disappeared with him was found in Tennessee.

The Williamson County Sheriff's office said on Friday that the vehicle used by inmate Casey White and former correctional officer Vicky White in Bethesda.

Casey White was awaiting trial for a capital murder case when he disappeared, and Vicky White was the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County. A nationwide manhunt for the pair is still underway.

Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
