Sheriff: Car linked to Alabama escapee, jail worker found

The getaway car used by an Alabama man wanted for murder and the officer who disappeared with him was found in Tennessee.

The Williamson County Sheriff's office said on Friday that the vehicle used by inmate Casey White and former correctional officer Vicky White in Bethesda.

Casey White was awaiting trial for a capital murder case when he disappeared, and Vicky White was the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County. A nationwide manhunt for the pair is still underway.