Former Alabama star wide receiver arrested following domestic dispute

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested on a misdemeanor charge after a dispute with his girlfriend at their suburban Denver home. The Arapaho County Sheriff’s Department says the former Alabama standout reportedly faces a charge of second-degree criminal tampering, with what’s known in Colorado as a domestic violence enhancer. A police report submitted to the Arapahoe County court says Jeudy's girlfriend told a deputy that the athlete put her wallet and medical paperwork for their infant child in his car at their home so she could not get them. She says she wanted to go back to Virginia but could not leave without those items. Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown says that Jeudy was cooperative during his arrest and that there was no physical violence involved in the incident. The Tuscaloosa News reports the wide receiver faces a possible one hundred and twenty days in jail and a $750 fine, if convicted. Jeudy was part of the Crimson Tide roster that won the 2017 national championship by defeating Georgia at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He scored three touchdowns during his two years in the NFL.