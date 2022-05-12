WAPR is off the air. WHIL is at 10% power. Crews are working to restore both to full power.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, Brooks, other GOP lawmakers
Published May 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT
FILE - Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks with reporters hours after former President Donald Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks in Alabama's Republican primary for Senate, dealing a major blow to the congressman's campaign, March 23, 2022 in Hueytown, Ala. The congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested for three more House Republicans to come in and testify. The requests to Reps. Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Ronny Jackson come weeks after investigators revealed new evidence of their involvement in former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. (AP Photo/Kimberly Chandler, File)
Alabama Representative Mo Brooks is one of five GOP lawmakers who have been subpoenaed by a panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and Andy Biggs of Arizona were the others called to court.
The panel is preparing for a series of public hearings this summer.
