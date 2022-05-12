© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is off the air. WHIL is at 10% power. Crews are working to restore both to full power.
News

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, Brooks, other GOP lawmakers

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published May 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT
Mo Brooks
Kimberly Chandler/AP
/
AP
FILE - Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., speaks with reporters hours after former President Donald Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks in Alabama's Republican primary for Senate, dealing a major blow to the congressman's campaign, March 23, 2022 in Hueytown, Ala. The congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested for three more House Republicans to come in and testify. The requests to Reps. Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Ronny Jackson come weeks after investigators revealed new evidence of their involvement in former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. (AP Photo/Kimberly Chandler, File)

Alabama Representative Mo Brooks is one of five GOP lawmakers who have been subpoenaed by a panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and Andy Biggs of Arizona were the others called to court.

The panel is preparing for a series of public hearings this summer.

News
Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Caroline Vincent
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate