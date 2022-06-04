Stretch of Alabama railway to get a federal spruce up

One hundred and twenty miles of Alabama railroad track is getting a $5 million dollar grant from Washington, D.C. for improvements. The money will finance improvements to the Alabama Tennessee Riverway. That’s a stretch of track extending from Birmingham to the rail barge terminal at the Port of Guntersville. The improvements include upgrades to existing track to handle more traffic, rockslide warning signage, and bridge repairs. The work is expected to allow trains to travel safely at higher speeds. The Federal Railroad Administration announced recipients of funding from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program. Nationally the group is awarding close to $400 million dollars for forty six projects in thirty two states and the District of Columbia. Other southern states to receive grants include Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi.