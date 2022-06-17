© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

2 US veterans from Alabama reported missing in Ukraine

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published June 17, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT
Russia Ukraine War
Sofiia Bobok/AP
/
AP
Ukrainian emergency service personnel work outside a damaged building following shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Sofiia Bobok)

Two Alabamian veterans are missing in Ukraine after assisting in the war against Russia.

Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, of Trinity and 39-year-old Alexander Drueke of Tuscaloosa have not been heard from in several days.

The U.S. State Department said it is looking into reports that Russian or Russian-backed separatist forces in Ukraine had captured at least two American citizens. If those reports get confirmed, the two men would be the first Americans fighting for Ukraine known to be captured since the war began Feb. 24.

News
Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Caroline Vincent
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate