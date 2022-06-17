2 US veterans from Alabama reported missing in Ukraine

Two Alabamian veterans are missing in Ukraine after assisting in the war against Russia.

Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, of Trinity and 39-year-old Alexander Drueke of Tuscaloosa have not been heard from in several days.

The U.S. State Department said it is looking into reports that Russian or Russian-backed separatist forces in Ukraine had captured at least two American citizens. If those reports get confirmed, the two men would be the first Americans fighting for Ukraine known to be captured since the war began Feb. 24.