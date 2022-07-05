AAA: Get ready for heavy 4th of July return traffic today

Fourth of July travelers can expect busy roads coming home. The Alabama Triple-A says today will likely see the heaviest traffic after the Independence Day holiday. Nearly fifty million people were predicted to travel over the long weekend. That’s just about two percent below 2019 as COVID-19 kicked in. Triple-A spokesman Clay Ingram says there are ways to avoid stress heading home.

“Planning ahead is really key for a lot of different things,” said Ingram. “Make sure you can eliminate or reduce potential distractions for the driver. Make sure if you have kids in the backseat, they have everything they need. If possible, let somebody else in the car handle working with the kids or reading the map.”

Travelers are advised to drive at a slower and constant speed. Ingram says that reduces the risk for an accident and saves drivers money on gas. Nearly ninety percent of holiday travelers were expected to drive. Ingram says even though today will be busy, traffic will be heavier all week long because of where the fourth of July falls…

“This year being a Monday, we’ll likely see a lot of people traveling back on Monday or Tuesday,” Ingram speculated. “But, I think you better be prepared. If you’re going to be on the road any time over the next week or week and a half to expect some pretty busy traffic.” Airline scheduling snags grabbed a lot of headlines over the Independence Day holiday. Nearly nine hundred flights were cancelled on Sunday. That followed over six hundred on Saturday, seven hundred on Friday, close to nine hundred on Thursday, and over fourteen hundred on Wednesday.