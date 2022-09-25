Planting the seeds for music appreciation early in Montgomery

Some budding Mozarts and Chopins will get work today at Alabama State University. The school is starting up its Piano for Children program after COVID-19 delayed the classes. The program gives kids in the Montgomery area an opportunity to work with ASU music staff to learn the basics of piano and music for their showcase to end the program. ASU music professor Michael Zelenak says the program is a good way for kids to try the piano and learn essential music skills in a fun environment.

“ It’s really important for the development of children to have musical experiences while they’re younger because as they grow older it becomes more and more difficult for them to develop their musical aptitude,” he said.

Zelenak says planting the seeds of music appreciation early, not only helps the students, but can also lead to future candidates for the Mighty Hornets marching band at ASU.

“Well, the benefit for us is that we even seen them come back to ASU as music majors later in life. So, in some ways, we’re planting musical seeds with these children that we hope are going to blossom later on.”

The program starts today and ends to in mid-November, with more lessons in the spring.