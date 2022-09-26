Digital Media Center
Alabama eyes fentanyl penalties; critics say they won't work

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published September 26, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT
After weeks of threatening to do so, an environmentalist group is suing Alabama Power Co.

The Mobile Baykeeper has filed a suit to block the company from leaving millions of tons of coal ash along a riverside in the Mobile-Tensaw Delta. The suit was filed through the Southern Poverty Law Center.

According to the suit, Alabama Power plans to leave more than 21 million tons of coal ash in an unlined pit at Plant Barry along the Mobile River.

Alabama Public Radio reported on the ongoing battle between the group and the company. You can read that report here.

Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Caroline Vincent
