News

Alabama prisons reduce meals, nix visits amid inmate strike

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published September 29, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Alabama and the Alabama Department of Corrections over poor conditions within men's prisons.
Brynn Anderson
/
AP
Alabama inmates are now only receiving two meals a day while striking against living conditions.

The inmates and activists claim that officials are trying to force an end to their work stoppage by limiting food. Prison officials say the reduced rations are the result of the prisoner labor shortage and not in retaliation for the strike.

The Department of Corrections said that most of the state's men's prisons were affected by the work stoppage that reached its fourth day on Thursday. The statement from the department also said it is cancelling weekend visits for inmates.

The federal government is currently suing the state over prison conditions.

News
Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
