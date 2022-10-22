Tennessee GOP leaders vow to follow Alabama on tougher anti-transgender legislation

Top Tennessee Republicans say they’ll push for some of the strictest anti-transgender policies in the country. This follows efforts in Alabama to stop doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and other medications to teenaged patients. The measure is currently blocked by a court order. Tennessee GOP leaders say they’ll take action after Vanderbilt Medical Center says it’s paused transgender treatments after providing five gender affirming procedures each year since it began in 2018. Some at the Tennessee GOP rally held signs calling for the murder of doctors who provided gender-affirming care to minors. Tennessee has gained attention over the years for introducing and enacting more anti-LGBTQ legislation than any other state. That trend shows no signs of stopping. due to the release of the leaked VUMC videos. Such proposals are almost certainly expected to be challenged in court. A federal judge has already blocked a law prohibiting doctors from offering gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old.