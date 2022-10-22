Digital Media Center
News

Tennessee GOP leaders vow to follow Alabama on tougher anti-transgender legislation

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published October 22, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT
Amy Allen
Mark Humphrey/AP
/
AP
FILE - In this May 21, 2021, file photo, Amy Allen, the mother of an 8th grade transgender son, speaks after a Human Rights Campaign round table discussion on anti-transgender laws in Nashville, Tenn. The Texas abortion ban that so far has outmaneuvered Supreme Court precedent is the latest iteration of a legislative strategy used by Republican-led states to target pornography, gay rights and other hot-button cultural issues. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Top Tennessee Republicans say they’ll push for some of the strictest anti-transgender policies in the country. This follows efforts in Alabama to stop doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and other medications to teenaged patients. The measure is currently blocked by a court order. Tennessee GOP leaders say they’ll take action after Vanderbilt Medical Center says it’s paused transgender treatments after providing five gender affirming procedures each year since it began in 2018. Some at the Tennessee GOP rally held signs calling for the murder of doctors who provided gender-affirming care to minors. Tennessee has gained attention over the years for introducing and enacting more anti-LGBTQ legislation than any other state. That trend shows no signs of stopping. due to the release of the leaked VUMC videos. Such proposals are almost certainly expected to be challenged in court. A federal judge has already blocked a law prohibiting doctors from offering gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old.

Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
