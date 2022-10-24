Alabamians six months old and up encouraged to get COVID vaccine and boosters

Alabama healthcare providers are working to stay ahead of what may be a winter time surge of COVID-19. State residents can now protect themselves up with the most recent vaccine and boosters. Anyone six months of age and up can get a shot. Doctor Otis Gowdy Junior treats kidney disease in Meridian, Mississippi. He says that any unvaccinated people should get their vaccines as soon as possible.

“The CDC has recommended that the Novavax would be a good option for unvaccinated people 12 and older who are concerned about the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which have been thoroughly tested and safe for use for the last 18 to 20 months,” he said.

The CDC says wait at least three months after receiving your last COVID vaccine and two months after having COVID. Doctor Gowdy says that the virus be taken seriously…

“We really don’t know if there’s going to be another surge in our hospitalizations,” said Gowdy. “So, we’re still recommending that the benefits of getting vaccinated, as well as not getting COVID, far outweigh the risks of getting the virus.”

You can get your COVID booster shot at your local pharmacy or through your healthcare provider.