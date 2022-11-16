Digital Media Center
News

Arizona company adds $1B solar power parts plant in Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published November 16, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST
solar power panel

Alabama will soon be the home of a $1 billion solar factory. First Solar Inc. out of Arizona says the plant will manufacture modules that generate solar power.

It will be located in Lawrence County and will create more than 700 jobs. The plant will be a part of the company's plan to increase U.S. manufacturing capacity to more than 10 gigawatts by 2025.

First Solar already has three factories in Ohio, one of which is expected to begin production next year.

Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
