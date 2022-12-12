Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tuskegee University to lead USDA climate-smart agriculture projects

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published December 12, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST
usda.jpeg
USDA
/

The federal government has announced another $325 million dollar for agricultural projects that are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the grants at Alabama’s Tuskegee University. The historically Black college is leading two federal projects. One focuses on climate-smart agroforestry products. The second involves underserved communities in the creation of environmentally friendly foraging land for the raising of sheep and goats. Secretary Vilsack told his audience that small operations benefit from the program. The latest list of seventy one recipients for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Climate-Smart Commodities program primarily involve small and underserved farmers and ranchers. The payments follow $2.8 billion dollars awarded in September to seventy projects. Those are mostly larger-scale efforts backed by universities, businesses and agricultural groups.

Tags
News USDATuskegee AlabamaTuskegee University
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate