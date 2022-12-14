Digital Media Center
News

Alabama braces for possible tornadoes and flooding as blizzards hit the Midwest

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published December 14, 2022 at 5:42 AM CST
Winter Weather Colorado
David Zalubowski/AP
/
AP
The gate is closed on an on ramp to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at East Airpark Road Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. A massive winter storm has closed roads throughout northeast Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Much of Alabama is under a flood watch as a destructive winter storm hitting the Midwest could cause severe storms in the south. The rough winter weather is marching across the United States. It delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains on Wednesday, just hours after tornadoes touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and in Louisiana where a child was killed and his mother remains missing. The National Weather Service said five tornadoes were confirmed across north Texas as of Tuesday afternoon, but potentially a dozen may have occurred. Forecasters expect the storm system to hobble the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, as well as move into the Northeast and central Appalachians. Minnesota was expecting a lull, followed by a second round of snow. Emergency Managers in South Dakota are calling the system a “we are not kidding kind of storm.”

Alabama National Weather ServiceNational WeatherNational Weather Service BirminghamNational Weather Service HuntsvilleNational Weather Service in Mobile
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
