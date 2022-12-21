Digital Media Center
WATCH LIVE ON APR-- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he addresses Congress

Alabama Public Radio
Published December 21, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives and is greeted by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., before addressing Congress during his first trip outside his country since Russia invaded in February, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Senate is inching closer to passing a $1.7 trillion government funding bill. Supporters are pointing to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington on Wednesday as another reason to advance the spending measure, since it includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies. The package will ensure that U.S. funding flows to the war effort for months to come. The spending bill would also boost U.S. defense spending by about 10% to $858 billion. It also addresses concerns from some lawmakers that more investment in the nation's military is needed to ensure America's security.

