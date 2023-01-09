Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Former Alabama House Speaker free from prison

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published January 9, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST
Convicted Speaker
Todd J. Van Emst/AP
/
Pool Opelika-Auburn News
FILE - Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard enters the courtroom for the last day of closing arguments in his trial, June 10, 2016, in Opelika, Ala. On Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, the former Alabama House speaker was released from prison after serving more than two years behind bars for a 2016 ethics conviction. (Todd J. Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News via AP, Pool, File)

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard was released from Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday. It was the day his 28-month sentence was set to end. The Republican was one of the state's most powerful politicians until the ethics conviction ended his political career. Hubbard was the architect of the GOP's takeover of the Alabama Legislature in 2010. Hubbard was elected House speaker soon after Republicans won control of the House. He was reelected as speaker in 2015 despite facing the criminal charges. Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain business clients, violating prohibitions against using his office for personal gain and against giving a "thing of value" to an elected official. At his trial, Hubbard's defense attorneys maintained the contracts were legitimate work and unrelated to his position as House speaker. A jury in 2016 convicted Hubbard of 12 felony charges, but half of those were overturned on appeal. He was automatically removed from office after his conviction. Hubbard was housed in a protective custody unit at Limestone Correctional Facility during his sentence.

Tags
News Alabama House Speaker Mike HubbardFormer Alabama House Speaker Mike HubbardEthicsLimestone Correctional FacilityAlabama House
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate