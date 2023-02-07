A nationwide shortage of drugs that treat diabetes is hitting Alabama.

Alabama health officials say patients using injectable medicines for diabetes are working to lose weight, and that’s creating a drug shortage for diabetics. People using brand name drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro for weight loss tend to lose ten to fifteen percent of their body weight on the medication. They are intended for people with diabetes. But the drugs have recently gained popularity on social media for their weight loss effects. State pharmacists say this is making the demand too great for the supply. They say the medications can be extremely effective. But caution that those who are not at risk for cardiovascular disease-- or who don't have diabetes-- should use discretion when seeking these medications for weight loss.

Published reports attribute the weight loss trend linked to diabetes drugs to social media. Posts featuring people sharing stories about weight loss using Ozempic, a drug designed to regulate insulin. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved that brand name medication as a treatment for Type 2 diabetes alongside diet and exercise. But, only if other medications cannot control blood sugar levels well enough. Studies show patients with Type 2 diabetes, a chronic condition in which the body doesn’t respond to insulin well, who take Ozempic can even reduce risk of heart disease. Although that medication is not approved for weight loss, it can be prescribed off-label and used safely for people who are obese. Novo Nordisk, the company that makes both drugs, says it is currently experiencing supply disruptions of Ozempic due to high demand and supply chain constraints.