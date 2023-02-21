Digital Media Center
News

Alabama healthcare providers on the lookout for norovirus

Alabama Public Radio | By Valentina Mora-Velasquez
Published February 21, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST
Alabama hospitals are seeing a breakout of Norovirus. The state says six cases have been reported so far this month. The disease is the most common cause of gastroenteritis. The virus is highly contagious. It often spreads through the air or by touching contaminated surfaces. Norovirus typically shows up around the winter months. Dr. Calvin Spellmon Junior is at the UAB Department of Family and Community Medicine. He says there are certain symptoms associated with the illness…

“Vomiting and diarrhea are two of the most common symptoms. Sometimes you may have a fever, headache, abdominal pain and fatigue, are also common symptoms that you may see,” said Spellman. “Some people may even complain of a loss of sense of taste and smell, they confuse it with COVID but it is actually some of the symptoms one can possibly see in Norovirus as well.”

Spellmon recommends people concerned about catching norovirus wash their hands and household surfaces frequently. People who catch the virus should also stay hydrated. Cases of the disease typically last between one and three days. Spellmon adds that the virus can spread fast among school children.

“You know with those kiddos if they are not washing their hands, and they are playing with the same toys, using the same crayon, and coloring books,” said Spellmon. “Or just In the playground with each other, and they are always around each other and sharing different surfaces and things like these. And then at confined location everyday would be just so it can definitely spread really quickly in those types of sitting.”

ADPH says almost 70% of Alabama’s norovirus caseload involve nursing homes or assisted living facilities, almost 20% are at schools or daycares, and another 17% with colleges or universities. A person usually develops symptoms in one to two days. .

Valentina Mora-Velasquez
Valentina Mora is a student intern at the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. She is an international student from Colombia at The University of Alabama. She is majoring in Communicative Disorders and Foreign Languages and Literature. She is part of the Blount Scholars Program and is also pursuing a minor in Music. Although she is not studying to become a journalist, Valentina enjoys reporting, interviewing and writing stories.
