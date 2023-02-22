Police: Tuscaloosa men’s basketball star played a role in fatal on-campus shooting

Police say Alabama basketball star Brandon Miller brought a teammate the gun that was used in the fatal shooting of twenty three year old Jamea Harris near campus. Tuscaloosa Police investigator Brandon Culpepper testified that Miller brought Darius Miles' gun to him on the night of the shooting, after Miles texted him and asked him to do so. The allegation of Miller's involvement in last month’s killing came during a preliminary hearing for Miles and Michael Davis. They each face capital murder charges.

Miller has not been criminally charged. A team representative did not immediately know if Miller had an attorney.

Alabama coach Nate Oats says the team has been aware of Miller's alleged involvement and he was just in "the wrong spot at the wrong time." Oats told reporters the team has been aware that Miller allegedly brought Miles the gun, but the team's leading scorer is not in "any type of trouble." He has started every game since the shooting. Oats acknowledged in his later statement that those remarks "came across poorly" and sought to clarify, "We were informed by law enforcement of other student-athletes being in the vicinity, and law enforcement has repeatedly told us that no other student-athletes were suspects," Oats said. "They were witnesses only. Our understanding is that they have all been fully truthful and cooperative. In no way did I intend to downplay the seriousness of this situation or the tragedy of that night. My prayers continue to go out to Jamea Harris's family."

Police say the shooting occurred on the Strip, a business district of bars and restaurants that cater to students near the Tuscaloosa campus. Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet. Investigators wrote in a court document that Miles, who had been a junior reserve forward on the team, admitted to providing the gun used in the fatal shooting, but Davis fired the weapon. Culpepper testified that Miles told Davis where his gun was in Miller's car. Prosecutors and defense lawyers presented diverging accounts of the shooting. Chief Deputy District Attorney Paula Whitley told the judge that there was ample evidence to proceed with the case against Miles and Davis. A defense lawyer suggested during Tuesday's hearing that Miles was reacting defensively when he told Davis where the gun was located. Defense lawyers asked for Davis and Miles to be released on bond. District Judge Joanne Jannik did not immediately issue a decision on the bond request.

Both Davis and Miles wiped away tears as their mothers' took to the stand to testify that they would make sure their sons would follow rules if granted bond. After court, Jamea Harris' mother told reporters that she is frustrated by the focus on basketball when the shooting claimed the life of her daughter.

"She has a 5-year-old son that is still waiting for his mother to come home," DeCarla Heard told reporters. "I want justice for my grandson."