Alabamians can save on severe weather supplies

Alabama shoppers preparing for tornado season get a tax-free spree. Today kicks off this year’s Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. Alabamians can buy certain supplies used in an emergency kit without tax. This includes flashlights, battery powered radios, first aid kits, cellphone chargers and tie down kits. Items must be sixty dollars or less to qualify for the discount. Nancy Dennis is with the Alabama Retail Association. She says these days are often underused by Alabamians and encourages everyone to build an emergency kit.

“February is generally severe weather preparedness month,” said Dennis. “So, it is the time for individuals and businesses to get prepared and stocked up on emergency, typical emergency supplies that every home and business needs just in case of emergency.”

Dennis says the holiday runs from now until Sunday.

“Just all through that whole weekend from Friday through Sunday on the last weekend of February twenty-four to the twenty-six,” she said. “And it covers some common emergency supplies that are sixty dollars or less. And then, generators that are a thousand dollars or less.”

