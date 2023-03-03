Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

The SPLC honors civil rights champions from “bloody Sunday.”

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published March 3, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST
John Lewis
Unknown/AP
/
AP
FILE - State troopers swing billy clubs to break up a civil rights voting march in Selma, Ala., March 7, 1965. John Lewis, chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (in the foreground) is being beaten by a state trooper. Thursday’s Jan 12, 2023, storm inflicted heavy damage on Selma, cutting a wide path through the downtown area. Selma is a majority-Black working class city etched in the history of the civil rights movement and is now recovering from a natural disaster, in a region that has suffered for decades from economic depression and lacking public resources. (AP Photo, File)

The life and legacy of an Alabama trailblazer in the Civil Rights movement will be celebrated today. The Southern Poverty Law Center will host a wreath-laying ceremony honoring the late Congressman John Lewis. This will take place at the Civil Rights Memorial Center in Montgomery. Margaret Huang is the president and CEO of the SPLC. She says the Congressman led a delegation of his colleagues and Civil Rights leaders for this annual event in the past.

“He very much was somebody who always remembered the foot soldiers,” said Huang. “That’s how he called his fellow activists from the Civil Rights movement. And so, he wanted to lift up their contributions. And to recognize that it wasn’t only the famous names, the recognizable faces. But it was everyday people who joined the movement to help make it come about.”

President Joe Biden will attend the Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee on Sunday, which commemorates the 1965 attack on voting rights marchers. White police beat Black civil rights marchers attempting to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. Huang says the SPLC ceremony also honors those who died in “Bloody Sunday.”

“So, this event, along with many others, over the course of the three days from Friday to Sunday, will remember the legacy of that incredible march and the activists who spearheaded the protection of our democracy,” said Huang.

The SPLC says this is the first time the ceremony has taken place since 2020 when Congressman Lewis died.

Tags
News SelmaBloody SundayVoting Rightssplcjohn lewis
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate