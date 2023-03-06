Digital Media Center
News

Lecture series focuses on the slave ship Clotilda

Alabama Public Radio | By Joe Moody
Published March 6, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST
clotilda_1_panorama.jpg
APR's Guy Busby
/

The story of an illegal slave ship brought to Alabama and the descendants of its captives is front and center today. A two-day lecture at Troy University is focusing on the discovery the Clotilda and the significance of the Africatown community. The vessel was the last ship to bring enslaved Africans to the US. Descendants of some of the enslaved later founded Africatown in Mobile. Dr. Leslie Kathryn Tucker organized the McPherson-Mitchell lecture series. She explains the history of the Clotilda is important to Alabama.

“We wanted to talk about the Clotilda and Africatown because those are such significant topics to our nation’s and world’s history and pour on so many different areas from environmental justice to archeology to literature and journalism,” said Tucker.

APR news was invited to take part in a public forum on slavery, which included a member of the Clotilda Descendants’ Association. The event was held at the GulfQuest Maritime Museum, an APR underwriter. Tucker says Africatown is the community in Mobile where descendants of some of the enslaved people settled.

“Their descendants have passed down their legacy, their traditions, parts of the language and speech patterns and culture, in a way that really wasn’t possible in other African American communities and descendants of enslaved peoples around the nation.”

A film about the Clotilda and Africatown will be shown tonight as part of the series. Tomorrow’s events include a roundtable discussion with author Ben Raines who discovered the ship’s wreckage.

Tags
News ClotildaTroy Universitylast slave shipdescendants of slavesslavery
Joe Moody
Joe Moody is a senior producer and host for the APR newsroom. Before joining the team, Joe taught academic writing for several years nationally and internationally. He is a native of Montgomery and a proud Alabamian. He is currently studying library and information studies at the University of Alabama with a focus on archives. When he is not playing his tenor banjo, he enjoys listening to jazz records and 45s from the 1950s and 60s.
See stories by Joe Moody
