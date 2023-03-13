Frost and freeze hitting Alabama before mid-week warm-up

Winter temperatures are still lingering in Alabama with a big chill on the way. The National Weather Service is now warning about freeze and frost on Monday and Tuesday nights and into Wednesday morning.

The NWS says lows could fall below freezing across north Alabama and the northern part of central Alabama tonight. That chilly weather is expected to hang around.

Forecasters say temperatures will again be near or below the freezing mark in parts of Alabama from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Alabamians are being urged to bring their plants in overnight.

For central Alabama, The National Weather Service says, "A Freeze Warning is in effect from Midnight to 10am Tue morning...Freezing temps are likely the next 3 nights."

🥶FREEZING TEMPS EXPECTED TONIGHT: A Freeze Warning is in effect from Midnight to 10am Tue morning, for temps dropping as low as 30° within the Freeze Warning Counties. Bring in or cover those sensitive plants if you can!! Freezing temps are likely the next 3 nights... #alwx pic.twitter.com/uYdX6iNuuq — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 13, 2023

The National Weather Service in Huntsville is also taking to Twitter for warnings about freezing temperatures:

Temperatures will drop below freezing after midnight into the mid to upper 20s Tuesday morning. This will damage any sensitive outdoor plants. Bundle up tonight and keep any outdoor pets in mind. Temperatures could be even colder Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. #HUNwx pic.twitter.com/rf6xgcNb0d — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) March 13, 2023

Jerald Satterwhite is a meteorologist at the NWS in Birmingham. He said the bursts of colder weather could stick around through early April.

“There’s usually another one or two cold spills that we deal with as we head to early spring," said Satterwhite. "Usually, we will have a warm-up, and then there can be a strong storm system that moves through and holding some cold air. Not totally out of the woods for another freeze or something like that as we head into the spring.”

Satterwhite explained warm weather is coming to the state, but he said this cold snap is normal for this time of year.

“The three-month outlook: favoring above normal temperatures, and that would be basically from now through May," he said. "So, overall, the forecast sees the mild weather, the warm weather, to continue. But within that, there could be like one or two spells.”

Forecasters say temperatures are expected warm up after Wednesday. Rain is likely at the end of the week, but it is not forecasted to be severe.