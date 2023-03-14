Warming stations opening in Birmingham for another night of freezing temps

The City of Birmingham is working to keep people warm as temperatures sink again tonight.

A press release on its website says, "As temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, the City of Birmingham, along with Jimmie Hale Mission, will open its warming station from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m."

Those needing warm shelter can find it the Jimmie Hale Mission, located at 3420 2nd Ave North. The city says food will be provided.

The announcements come as Alabama is buckling in for another round of chilling temperatures.

We're cold this morning, but it will be even colder overnight tonight. A widespread freeze is expected, with temps dropping as low as 27° especially along and north of I-20. Farther south, we'll drop as low as 31° south of I-85. Protect those spring plants if you can! #alwx pic.twitter.com/rHt4s5cw0Y — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) March 14, 2023

The National Weather Service says a freeze is expected tonight and into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to dip down into the mid-twenties in the north and central part of the state.