News

Warming stations opening in Birmingham for another night of freezing temps

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published March 14, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT
The City of Birmingham is working to keep people warm as temperatures sink again tonight.

A press release on its website says, "As temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, the City of Birmingham, along with Jimmie Hale Mission, will open its warming station from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m."

Those needing warm shelter can find it the Jimmie Hale Mission, located at 3420 2nd Ave North. The city says food will be provided.

The announcements come as Alabama is buckling in for another round of chilling temperatures.

The National Weather Service says a freeze is expected tonight and into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to dip down into the mid-twenties in the north and central part of the state.

Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
