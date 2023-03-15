City of Mobile releases master plan for Brookley by the Bay Park

The City of Mobile has completed the master plan that will guide the design and construction of the Brookley by the Bay waterfront park, a 98-acre park along Mobile Bay's western shore.

Driven by direct input from Mobilians, the Brookley by the Bay master plan outlines concepts for an amphitheater, playgrounds, open gathering spaces, kayak launches, beach access, sports, walking and biking paths, a dog park, boardwalks, picnic areas and many others great amenities.

City of Mobile / A rendering shows Mobile's planned Brookley by the Bay Park.

With the master plan for Brookley by the Bay completed, the City of Mobile says it will now be moving forward with the engineering and design phase of the project, which is led by Volkert.

The team will be taking the input gathered over the last several months and putting it into action through design and construction plans.

The City of Mobile says in a press release, "The collective vision for this new waterfront park at Brookley by the Bay presents an opportunity for people to reconnect with the water’s edge and immerse themselves in the rich ecosystems that once defined and sustained the region. From tidal flats and marshes to forested wetlands and shallow lagoons, this area showcases the biodiversity of Mobile Bay, which will be a focal point of the park."

The city says it took great care to highlight and preserve the natural beauty of the property. The master plan for Brookley by the Bay aims to carefully weave in programmed areas that can support waterfront access, recreational activities, public events and gatherings, entertainment and educational opportunities.

“I’d like to thank Scape, Volkert, Moffatt & Nichol, Thompson and the many City of Mobile staff members that helped lead this master planning effort,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said.

“With feedback from more than 300 community members, partner agencies, and stakeholder organizations, this has been one of our most collaborative and community-driven projects. Thank you to everyone who helped us get to this point, and we want Mobilians to stay engaged as we move forward.”

