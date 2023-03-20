ALEA’s Marine Patrol offering spring boating basics, license courses through April

Springtime in Alabama is just around the corner, so now is the time to prepare for boating season.

Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division have launched Boating Basics/License Courses, with added courses in both southern and central portions of the state. Although the eight-hour sessions are free and open to the public, individuals interested in attending must contact ALEA’s Marine Patrol to reserve a space.

Marine Patrol Division Chief Steve Thompson said in a press release, “We want to ensure all vessel operators and passengers are safe while enjoying Alabama’s lakes, rivers and other bodies of water. Prospective boaters who complete the course will have an opportunity to obtain a Boating Basics certificate, which is required for the boater endorsement on Alabama’s driver license.”

The one-day course sessions are designed to include interaction with Troopers in ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division, who spend time on the local waterways and discuss the particular challenges boaters may face.

Anyone age 12 and older is welcome to sign up for the class as 12-year-olds are eligible to obtain a vessel operator’s license for operating a vessel when accompanied by a licensed adult. At age 14, they are allowed to operate a vessel alone.

Upcoming classes will be held in southern and central portions of the state. Prospective boaters are encouraged to email the following Marine Patrol Troopers for the session they would like to attend and to confirm times and dates. Information below: