Statewide anti-litter campaign launched to help keep Alabama roads clean and clear

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has announced a partnership with People Against a Littered State (PALS) to educate citizens and visitors of the dangers of littering in an effort to save lives, prevent damage and keep Alabama beautiful.

In a press release, ALEA says proper load securement is extremely important for a variety of reasons. Whether simply transporting personal items in the back of a pickup or securing industrial equipment on a commercial motor vehicle, it’s the responsibility of that individual to ensure the load does not fall or spill while in transit. ALEA says securing loads properly prevents traffic crashes, as well as ensures we keep Alabama’s roadways clean and free of litter, helping to protect and preserve our state’s environment.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said in the release, “We are extremely grateful to have been given another opportunity to partner with such a great organization as Alabama PALS. This new safety-focused initiative enables ALEA and PALS to keep our scenic roadways clean and free of litter in conjunction with preventing hazardous debris from falling off vehicles to ensure motorist safety.

Tips for ALEA to secure cargo in your vehicle or trailer:

• Don’t overload or rely on the weight of your cargo to hold objects in place.

• Tie loads down with rope, netting, or straps directly to your vehicle or trailer.

• Cover the load with a sturdy tarp, especially when hauling loose material like branches, logs or miscellaneous objects.

• Always double check to make sure your load is secure to prevent shifting.

• Animals should be properly secured, as well.

Spencer Ryan, Executive Vice President of Alabama PALS stated in regard to the partnership with ALEA, “PALS is honored to continue this partnership with ALEA as we strive to make the roads, highways and interstate systems of Alabama cleaner, safer and more beautiful for all citizens of Alabama, as well as those who travel to and through our great state... We want to thank ALEA for their support and pledge to assist in continuing and furthering the commitment of Law Enforcement playing a major role in making Alabama truly “Alabama The Beautiful” through the enforcement of the Alabama Criminal Littering codes.”

Alabama State Law allows a fine up to $3,000 and 100 hours of community service for a misdemeanor littering offense.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, at 55 miles per hour, a 20-pound object that falls from a vehicle strikes with an impact of 1,000 pounds. Data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that unsecured loads and road debris caused 715 deaths, 16,595 injuries, and 82,479 property-damage crashes nationwide in 2020.