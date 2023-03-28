Mobile Museum of Art offering free admission on Thursdays through the end of May

All Alabama residents can now enjoy free admission at the Mobile Museum of Art every Thursday. The promotion started in March and will last through May.

Mary Beth Lursen is the Manager of External Affairs at Mobile Museum of Art. She said this was possible thanks to a donation. “We have been wanting to expand our free Thursday program to include everybody in the state in Alabama... And we were fortunate enough to receive the grant from the Caring Foundation of the Blue Cross Blue Shield in Alabama,” she explained.

Before the museum received the Caring Foundation Grant, only Mobile County residents qualified for free tickets. Lursen said, “The typical cost of a general admission ticket is $12 for adults.” And although they offer different types of discounts for students, military, among others, she said MMoA is “excited to extended [free tickets every Thursday] to all of Alabama, and not only Mobile County.”

The Mobile Museum of Art is the only accredited art museum in South Alabama. It has many rotatory exhibitions and galleries, and it offers various multi-disciplinary programs and art studio classes for all ages.

“The free admission includes basically all three of our galleries with the exception of one exhibition that we are hoping to open up this summer," Lursen said. "It includes all of the exhibitions that we have in view as well as other some collection shows."

Lursen said the MMoA is hosting a special program, Three American Artists, and it is included on Thursday’s free admission. She said the program exhibition “is on loan from the Art Bridges Foundation out of the Crystal Bridges Museum.” She went on to say the museum is hosting two local shows. "One is with Mobile resident Wanda Sullivan and the other is with southern Texas resident Tarrel James,” she said.

The Museum’s exhibitions and programs are supported by The Alabama State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts and the City of Mobile. For more details, visit www.MobileMuseumofArt.com.