Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport to receive $6.4M in federal funding

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) has announced that the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport will receive $6,481,875 in federal funding to make improvements to the safety and reliability of the airport’s aprons and taxiways.

A press release from Rep. Sewell's office says funding for this grant comes from the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) program and was made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Since the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed, approximately $2.5 billion has been announced for transportation in Alabama—including $39.5 million for Alabama’s airports in 2022 and 2023.

“I’m thrilled that the Biden-Harris Administration is investing over $6.4 million to enhance the safety and reliability of the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said Rep. Sewell in the release. “This is another great example of how the Infrastructure Law is delivering for our communities here in Alabama and a testament to what we can achieve when we put people over politics.”

Rep. Sewell's office says the project rehabilitates 15,540 square yards of the existing overflow apron pavement and 5,200 feet of taxiways at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris. The airport is also receiving $421,875 from the FAA for a new aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle.

“We are very committed to pursuing projects that extend the life of paved surfaces and help ensure a safe operating environment for the airlines, the military, and our general aviation customers,” said Darlene Wilson, Chair of the Birmingham Airport Authority in the press release. “We appreciate the support we get from Congresswoman Sewell and from the entire Alabama delegation in Washington.”

Rep. Sewell's office says to date, $3 billion in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has been announced and is headed to Alabama with over 115 specific projects identified for funding. Since the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed, approximately $2.5 billion has been announced for transportation in Alabama—including $39.5 million for Alabama’s airports in 2022 and 2023. Currently, more than 321,000 households across the state are receiving affordable high-speed internet due to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Many more projects will be added in the coming months as funding opportunities become grant awards and as formula funds become specific projects.

