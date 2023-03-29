Eggcellent Easter Scavenger Hunt kicks off in Auburn this weekend

Auburn Parks and Recreation will host its third annual Eggcellent Easter Scavenger Hunt beginning Saturday, April 1, through Wednesday, April 5. The hunt will take place at a different City of Auburn park or facility each day.

A press release on the City's website says a clue will be posted on Parks and Recreation's Facebook and Instagram at 8 a.m. each morning during the scavenger hunt. The first clue will lead participants to one of the City’s parks or facilities.

Participants must use their phones to scan the QR code on the Easter egg to find the next clue. Once they have found all the clues at that location, they will be prompted to enter their name into the drawing for a prize.

Only one entry per day is allowed for each participant. Each day of the hunt is a chance to earn another entry!

Five participants will win a $25 gift card to a local business along with an Easter basket full of goodies. Winners will be drawn at random on Thursday, April 6.

For more information, follow Auburn Parks and Recreation on Facebook and Instagram @COAParksAndRec or visit auburnalabama.org/parks.