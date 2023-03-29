Digital Media Center
News

Troy, Sumrall agree to new 4-year contract through 2026

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 29, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT
Troy Sumrall Football
Butch Dill/AP
/
FR111446 AP
FILE - Troy head coach Jon Sumrall reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Marshall, Sept. 24, 2022, in Troy, Ala. Sumrall has agreed to a new four-year contract as Troy’s coach after leading the Trojans to a Sun Belt Conference championship and national ranking in his debut season. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Jon Sumrall has agreed to a new four-year contract as Troy's coach after leading the Trojans to a Sun Belt Conference championship and national ranking in his debut season.

The school announced the deal, which runs through 2026, on Monday but didn't release details.

The Trojans went 12-2 and won their final 11 games, second only to national champion Georgia, including the league championship game and the Cure Bowl against UTSA. For the first time, they finished a season ranked, ending up 19th in The Associated Press Top 25.

“When we appointed Coach Sumrall in December 2021, we challenged him to return Troy football to the top of the Sun Belt Conference,” Chancellor Jack Hawkins Jr. said. “It didn’t take long, as the 2022 season was the best in our FBS history."

Troy held all 14 of its opponents to under their season average in scoring, beating UTSA 18-12. The Trojans beat Coastal Carolina 45-26 in the Sun Belt title game.

“Last year was an amazing accomplishment for everyone associated with Troy football and was the product of relentless effort from our players and staff, athletic administration and university leaders,” Sumrall said.

News Troy Universityfootball
