Boeing donates $250K to help with tornado recovery and relief in Alabama & Mississippi

The commercial jetliner manufacturer Boeing has committed $250,000 to assist with disaster recovery and relief efforts in Mississippi and Alabama following the deadly tornadoes that affected communities across the region.

The National Weather Service says at least eleven tornadoes spawned across Alabama last Friday through Monday morning. One person died in Alabama as a result of the severe weather.

"Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the recent tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama," said Ziad Ojakli, executive vice president of Government Operations in a press release.

"We're partnering closely with organizations that can quickly provide support to those in need during this challenging time, and we remain committed to these communities as they recover in the days ahead," Ojakli said.

Funding from the Boeing Charitable Trust will support the following organizations:



$100,000 for American Red Cross to maintain shelters for people seeking refuge and provide comfort kits, clean-up kits, nourishing meals, information and other resources

to maintain shelters for people seeking refuge and provide comfort kits, clean-up kits, nourishing meals, information and other resources $100,000 for Feeding America to assist food distribution efforts in impacted communities

to assist food distribution efforts in impacted communities $50,000 for Samaritan's Purset to support clean-up and recovery efforts across Mississippi

"Thanks to Boeing's generous donation, the American Red Cross, alongside our partners, is able to support families who experienced the heartbreaking tornadoes and storms across the South," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross.

"We are grateful for partners like Boeing as we work together to provide comfort and hope to people when they need it most," she said.

Boeing employs more than 3,300 people in Mississippi and Alabama. The company said disaster recovery and relief efforts align with its ongoing commitment to the communities where its colleagues live and work.

Boeing is active and engaged in Mississippi and Alabama communities, contributing almost $12.7 million to charitable causes over the last five years.