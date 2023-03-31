Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

End Addiction BHAM Walk raises awareness about substance use

Alabama Public Radio | By Mason Thompson
Published March 31, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT
End Addition BHAM Walk.jpg

The Addiction Prevention Coalition will host its seventh annual End Addiction BHAM Walk on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Walk Birmingham Amphitheater.

Organizers say this free event is for those who want to stand up to addiction and walk for the loved ones who they may have lost to substance abuse.

“The walk is really designed to bring together an eclectic group of people that are concerned about the substance use epidemic in our community, inn our state, in our nation,” said Carrie Wimberley, Executive Director of the Addiction Prevention Coalition.

A press release about the event said participants "walk for those we have lost, for those in recovery, and for those who have yet to find recovery. We are walking to raise awareness of the substance abuse epidemic we are facing. This is not just about drugs and alcohol… this is about our future. Together, we are the change we want to see in our world."

This year’s "Champion for the Cause" is Jefferson County District Court Judge Maria Fortune. She is the presiding judge for the Drug Court Program in the Birmingham Division of Jefferson County.

The proceeds from this event will be used to help treat and combat the substance abuse in the community.

End Addiction BHAM Walk details:
—Walk Date: April 1, 2023
—Walk Location: City Walk BHAM Amphitheater
9th Avenue & 21st Street, Birmingham
—Check-in/Registration Time: 10:00 AM
—Program Begins: 11:00 AM
—Price: Free to walk | $25 to receive a T-shirt, "Walking for" credentials, and other EAB swag (register here)

Tags
News Birminghamopioid addictionsexual abuse
Mason Thompson
Mason Thompson is a senior at The University of Alabama and started interning at Alabama Public Radio during the fall of 2022. He’s majoring in communications with a minor in sports media. Mason has a passion to work in radio. After he graduates, he’s looking to work specifically in sports radio. Mason enjoys watching sports, hanging out with friends and watching movies.

See stories by Mason Thompson
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate