End Addiction BHAM Walk raises awareness about substance use

The Addiction Prevention Coalition will host its seventh annual End Addiction BHAM Walk on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Walk Birmingham Amphitheater.

Organizers say this free event is for those who want to stand up to addiction and walk for the loved ones who they may have lost to substance abuse.

“The walk is really designed to bring together an eclectic group of people that are concerned about the substance use epidemic in our community, inn our state, in our nation,” said Carrie Wimberley, Executive Director of the Addiction Prevention Coalition.

A press release about the event said participants "walk for those we have lost, for those in recovery, and for those who have yet to find recovery. We are walking to raise awareness of the substance abuse epidemic we are facing. This is not just about drugs and alcohol… this is about our future. Together, we are the change we want to see in our world."

This year’s "Champion for the Cause" is Jefferson County District Court Judge Maria Fortune. She is the presiding judge for the Drug Court Program in the Birmingham Division of Jefferson County.

The proceeds from this event will be used to help treat and combat the substance abuse in the community.

End Addiction BHAM Walk details:

—Walk Date: April 1, 2023

—Walk Location: City Walk BHAM Amphitheater

9th Avenue & 21st Street, Birmingham

—Check-in/Registration Time: 10:00 AM

—Program Begins: 11:00 AM

—Price: Free to walk | $25 to receive a T-shirt, "Walking for" credentials, and other EAB swag (register here)