Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tommy Tuberville blocks military promotions over abortion policy

Alabama Public Radio | By APR Staff
Published March 31, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT
Tommy Tuberville
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
/
AP
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, arrives for votes at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Tuberville has incurred the wrath of both Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for his blocking of senior military promotions and nominations as he protests a new Defense Department policy providing leave and reimbursement for service members who need to travel to get an abortion. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala) has incurred the wrath of both Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for his blocking of senior military promotions and nominations.

This comes is as Sen. Tuberville protests a new Defense Department policy that provides travel expenses and paid time off for service members and their dependents seeking abortions.

NBC News reports promotions for over 150 military generals and flag officers, as well as two civilians, are on the line.

“One senator — just one single senator, my colleague from Alabama, Sen. Tuberville — is blocking all general and flag officer confirmations, taking our military, our national security, our safety hostage,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday at his weekly news conference.

“For years — years and years and years — both parties have worked together to quickly confirm the routine promotions of generals and flag officers without partisan bickering," he continued.

NBC News reports Tuberville said in a Senate hearing Tuesday that he will keep the hold on the promotions until the policy is changed.

The Defense Department says the policy does not fund abortions but instead gives service members and their dependents the ability to get reproductive procedures that may no longer be available as states roll back abortion protections after the Supreme Court repealed Roe v. Wade last year.

News
APR Staff
See stories by APR Staff
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate