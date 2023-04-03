Jefferson Co. School System victim of ransomware attack over Spring Break

The Jefferson County School System says it was the target of a ransomware attack over Spring Break.

A news release from Superintendent Dr. Walter B. Gonsoulin says, "Our district’s technology team took immediate steps to stop the attack and then notified state and local authorities. Preliminary investigations have not revealed any evidence of a breach of sensitive personally identifiable information. However, we will continue to investigate any possibility of compromised data and notify stakeholders accordingly if discovered. We have engaged outside cybersecurity experts and law enforcement officials to assist."

The Jefferson County School system uses multiple security protocols. This includes filtering, firewalls, and antivirus systems.

Dr. Gonsoulin said those systems were able to help in mitigating the attack early. Out of an abundance of caution, they have taken all network systems down to investigate thoroughly. These networks will be reconnected as the district take steps to ensure all traces of malware are gone.