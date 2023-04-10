Digital Media Center
News

ADPH looking to fill Public Health Environmentalist positions across Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By APR Staff
Published April 10, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is seeking candidates for multiple Public Health Environmentalist positions across the state.

Public health environmentalists primarily work from ADPH's county health departments, performing a variety of duties directly connected to the Department's mission to promote, protect, and improve the health of the people and communities of Alabama. These duties include but are not limited to:

The work of Public Health Environmentalists has a direct impact on the health, safety, and living conditions of all Alabama residents. This work requires a number of key skill sets, including:

  • Clear, concise communication
  • Problem solving
  • Team compatibility

If you would like to learn more about the variety of services provided by ADPH, visit the Bureau of Environmental Services.

To learn more about the requirements and application process for Public Environmentalist Positions within ADPH, visit the State of Alabama Personnel Department.

Visit Public Health Environmental Supervisor and Public Health Environmental Manager to learn more about opportunities for advancement in the field.

News Alabama Department of Public HealthAlabama jobsHealth Department
