ADPH looking to fill Public Health Environmentalist positions across Alabama

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is seeking candidates for multiple Public Health Environmentalist positions across the state.

Public health environmentalists primarily work from ADPH's county health departments, performing a variety of duties directly connected to the Department's mission to promote, protect, and improve the health of the people and communities of Alabama. These duties include but are not limited to:



Inspecting and regulating establishments such as restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores. Learn more about these responsibilities at Food Establishment Scores.

Inspecting and regulating body art facilities.

Working with the Soil and Onsite Sewage Program to enforce requirements for the design and installation of onsite sewage treatment and disposal systems.

Investigating foodborne illness outbreaks.

The work of Public Health Environmentalists has a direct impact on the health, safety, and living conditions of all Alabama residents. This work requires a number of key skill sets, including:



Clear, concise communication

Problem solving

Team compatibility

If you would like to learn more about the variety of services provided by ADPH, visit the Bureau of Environmental Services.

To learn more about the requirements and application process for Public Environmentalist Positions within ADPH, visit the State of Alabama Personnel Department.

Visit Public Health Environmental Supervisor and Public Health Environmental Manager to learn more about opportunities for advancement in the field.