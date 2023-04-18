Alabama Democratic lawmakers talk gun control following Dadeville birthday shooting

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has yet to announce any arrests in the weekend shooting in Dadeville that killed four and left thirty two people injured. The latest from ALEA is that special agents were still gathering and examining information. They renewed calls for anyone with information about the shootings to come forward. A melee was set off Saturday night at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville when gunfire erupted at a Sweet 16 birthday party. The small town lies about an hour's drive northeast of Montgomery.

The melee rocked the sleepy town of about 3,200 people. Families were planning funerals instead of graduation celebrations for the two high school seniors. Lawmakers held a moment of silence on the floor of the Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday to remember those killed.

"It is a sad day for the state when something so senseless happens. Our hearts go out to the families and friends who lost loved ones in this attack and ask you to continue to pray for healing and recovery for the community," State House member Ed Oliver of Dadeville said.

Members of the Legislative Black Caucus said it is time for the state to address gun violence. In 2020, Alabama had the fifth highest rate of gun deaths in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Caucus members, who hold a minority of seats in the GOP-controlled Alabama Legislature, spoke at a funeral home owned by Smith's grandfather.

"I am tired of hearing the wails and the cries of parents and families that have lost their loved ones, and elected officials have not acted," state Democratic Senator Merika Coleman said.