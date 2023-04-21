Digital Media Center
News

Alabama cold case solved—eight years later

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT
Eight years after a Florida man was found dead in a coastal Alabama community, law enforcement officials say they've arrested and charged a suspect. The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said Friday that 32-year-old Decody Herring is charged in the murder of Devin Kennedy. Both men are from Pensacola, Florida, where 22-year-old Kennedy was reported missing back in 2015. His body was found a day later in Lillian, an unincorporated community in Alabama. The sheriff's office said that new information led to Herring's arrest but didn't say what it was.

Multiple suspects were developed at the time, but there was not enough evidence to warrant an arrest, investigators said.

"Eventually, all of our investigative leads were exhausted," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The case remained open but became cold."

The sheriff's office said that new information led to Herring's arrest but didn't say what it was. They also thanked Florida law enforcement officials, without detailing their role.

Herring was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on Wednesday, where he remains on $150,000 bond, according to Baldwin County jail records. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Associated Press
