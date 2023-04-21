Star Trek fans head to Huntsville

Fans of the original Star Trek TV series can meet the actor who played Captain Kirk this weekend. William Shatner is a guest at the Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo that lasts through Sunday. The event will have many other special guests coming from all facets of pop culture. The founder of the Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo says the event was created to give back to the local community. During the event there will be charity auctions and a blood drive. Jeremy Long is the founder of Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo. He says a portion of the sales will be given to local charities, but that’s not the main attraction…

“Nostalgia, a lot of nostalgia,” said Long. “We have special guests from all sorts of fandoms, Star Wars, Star Trek, comic book, wrestling, anime,other cartoons. We have vendors with all sorts of handmade items. Comics, videogames, vintage toys, artist, panels, cosplay.”

The Expo hosts vendors, authors and artists, cosplay contests, gaming rooms, and discussion panels ideal for the many different fandoms. This includes Star Wars, Star Trek, comic books, wrestling, anime and much more. Long explains how this event is different from other pop culture events,” he said.

“In my opinion is more fun. It is lower cost and a lot of the money that comes into the show is put right back into the community. We do charity auctions, and we give a portion of sales to local charities. We do a blood drive. This show saves lives, literally. It’s just it’s more fun and it has that personal feel to it.”

Tickets prices vary and are available for a single day or weekend pass. The admission ticket gives access to all the panels and shows. Kids twelve and under enter free.