Alabama’s Brian Branch waits for his chance during day two of the NFL Draft

It's Day 2 of the NFL draft and fans of the Crimson Tide are wondering where safety Brian Branch will wind up? He’s part of a group of college players including tight ends Michael Mayer of Notre Dame and Luke Musgrave of Oregon State, cornerback Joey Porter, junior of Penn State, and Kelee Ringo of Georgia, and guard O'Cyrus Torrence of Florida. Perhaps the highest profile player that wasn’t snapped up during day one of the draft was Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. He’s arguably the be the biggest name on the board when the second round. Bryce Young went first overall to the Carolina Panthers followed by C.J. Stroud to the Houston Texans for a quarterback combo with picks one and two on Thursday.

The Kentucky QB was projected as high as the second overall pick. Instead, he's heading to Round 2 still waiting for a team to buzz his phone, writes AP's Arnie Stapleton. Levis sat uncomfortably, sometimes squirming in front of the TV cameras, as he watched three quarterbacks picked in the first four selections: Young to the Panthers, Stroud to the Texans and Anthony Richardson fourth to the Indianapolis Colts.

Tennessee's Hendon Hooker is another intriguing prospect still on the board after being bypassed on a wild Thursday night that featured several surprising swaps, two running backs selected among the top dozen picks and a late run on a thin class of wide receivers.

The Steelers, Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions have the first three picks in Round 2.

The Los Angeles Rams (36th overall) and Miami Dolphins (51st) jump into action in Round 2 after being spectators on Thursday night. The Rams traded away their first-round pick and the Dolphins were punished by the league for tampering.

The Denver Broncos (67th) and Cleveland Browns (74th) must wait for the third round, barring a trade to move up.

AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo breaks down all 31 first-round picks, including Alabama defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who was once projected to be the first overall pick and went ninth to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Carter's stock dropped after pleading no contest to two misdemeanors (reckless driving and racing) and being sentenced to a year of probation and community service in March on charges related to an automobile accident that killed a Georgia teammate and football staffer.

Young, Stroud, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (Texans), Richardson and Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon (Seattle Seahawks) were the top five selections, while Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was the last player picked in the first round by the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

