News

Alabama sets execution as state resumes lethal injections

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 9, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT
Death Penalty Oklahoma
Sue Ogrocki/AP
/
AP
FILE - This photo shows the gurney in the the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla., on Oct. 9, 2014. A federal judge in Oklahoma on Monday, June 6, 2022, ruled the state's three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional, paving the way for the state to request execution dates for more than two dozen death row inmates who were plaintiffs in the case. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

The Alabama Supreme Court has authorized the execution of an inmate this summer. The state is attempting to resume lethal injections following a series of troubled executions. The Alabama Supreme Court last week issued a death warrant for James Barber, authorizing the state to carry out his execution sometime after June 2. The exact date of the execution will be determined later, under new rules. It is the first execution scheduled in the state after Governor Kay Ivey paused executions last year to conduct an internal review. Barber was convicted of the 2001 beating death of 75-year-old Dorothy Epps.

Ivey in November ordered the Alabama Department of Corrections to conduct an internal review of execution procedures after the state called off two lethal injections because of difficulties establishing IV access and another execution was delayed for several hours because of IV line problems.

Ivey rejected calls by several groups to have an outside group, or person, conduct the review. Faith leaders and other groups cited the example of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, who authorized an independent review after acknowledging that the state failed to ensure its lethal injection drugs were properly tested.

Ivey announced in February that the state would resume executions. Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said then that prison system is adding to its pool of medical professionals, ordered new equipment and has conducted rehearsals. The Alabama Supreme Court also changed procedures to give the state more time to carry out a death sentence. Previously, the court issued a death warrant authorizing the state to carry out the execution on a single day.

The letter cited the May 2022 example in Tennessee where Gov. Bill Lee authorized a third-party review of its procedures after acknowledging the state failed to ensure its lethal injection drugs were properly tested. A former U.S. attorney took over the review and found the state had not complied with its own lethal injection procedure ever since its revision in 2018, resulting in seven executions from 2018 to 2022 that did not follow the state's protocols.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
