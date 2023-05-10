Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

Mobile to allow neighborhoods to vote on annexation.

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 10, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT
mobile-g6ede08ada_1920.jpg
Pixabay

The Mobile City Council has voted unanimously to let more than twenty five thousand people vote on whether they want their neighborhoods to be annexed. If the voters say yes, Mobile would become the second-largest city in Alabama. It would pass Montgomery and Birmingham. The largest city would still be fast-growing Huntsville. The Mobile City Council vote Tuesday was a reversal of a 2019 council decision to reject an annexation proposal for about 13,000 people. That vote was 4-3, with the council's four white members voting yes and the three Black members voting no. At least five council votes are needed to set an annexation special election.

"We are teed up to move this city forward in a very positive way," Mayor Sandy Stimpson said.

Councilman Joel Daves called it a "once-in-a-generation vote."

"It was the triumph of hope over fear," Daves said. "It was the triumph of progress over stagnation and the triumph of trust over distrust."

Mobile's current population is just over 187,000. If all four targeted areas approve annexation, the city will pass Montgomery's population of roughly 200,600 and Birmingham's 200,700. Huntsville will remain Alabama's largest city with a population of 215,000.

A special election date was not immediately announced.

A consultant's report shows Mobile's current voting age population is 49.7% Black and 44.4% white. Under the annexation proposal, 46.8% would be Black and 46.7% would be white.

The City Council vote Tuesday was a reversal of a 2019 council decision to reject an annexation proposal to bring in 13,000 residents. That vote was 4-3 with the council's four white members voting yes and the three Black members voting no. At least five council votes are needed to set an annexation special election.

Council President C.J. Small voted against the 2019 proposal. Small said the difference this time was that a consultant conducted a study that found the potential for revenue growth from annexation. He said a similar effort was missing in 2019. Small also said the city has invested more into his majority-Black district, with improvements to parks and the Boys and Girls Club.

Tags
News Mobile AlabamaMobile CountySandy Stimpsonannexation
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate