News

Former Alabama career program director pleads guilty to embezzlement

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 13, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT
no-corruption-4650589_1920 corruption.jpg
Pixabay
/

The former executive director of a career education program in Alabama faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling money and failing to send employees' payroll taxes to the IRS. Federal prosecutors announced Friday that 61-year-old Doris Gilmore entered the plea the previous day in Montgomery. Sentencing is set for mid August. Under an agreement with prosecutors, Gilmore admitted to embezzling funds from the Association for Career and Technical Education in 2020 and failing to send payroll taxes withheld during the first quarter of 2022. U.S. Attorney Sandra Stewart says the crimes resulted in a nearly $3 million loss for the program.

Between 2020 and 2022, the career education program received federal grant money through various Alabama agencies.

Tags
News corruptionembezzlementCrime
