Special Olympics return to Troy after three-year hiatus

Despite setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic, Special Olympics Alabama and Troy University have partnered up once again to offer three days of sports and celebration.

The Special Olympics Alabama State Games start this Friday. This year’s theme is “Rise With Us.”

Herbert Reeves is the Dean of Student Services at Troy University. He said he is honored to see the athletes return to campus for the first time in three years.

“Them returning is probably the most exciting thing,” he said. “We’ve done this for 13 years prior to COVID, and Troy has become their home for the State Games. Competition is certainly competitive [and] athletes give their best. But it’s seeing the effort that’s put in and the smiles when they compete. It’s a big event for these athletes who get to compete sometimes just once or twice a year.”

The event kicks off Friday with law enforcement officials bringing the Olympic torch from North Alabama to Troy that afternoon. Games are declared that night with opening ceremonies and the parade of athletes at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, games begin at 9 a.m. and end around 4 p.m. There are several venues at Troy University hosting various competitions including track and field, bocce, gymnastics and weightlifting. Troy will also host a new competition: cheerleading.

And it’s not just Troy University holding competitions. Bowling, golf and swimming will all be held at surrounding locations.

The event ends with a victory dance on Saturday night at 7 p.m. and closing ceremonies on Sunday morning around 9 a.m., which include a ceremony commemorating athletes who died in the last year.

Reeves said the event positively impacts the community of Troy and the people of Alabama more broadly.

“I think it’s important [because] otherwise a lot of these athletes would not have an opportunity to compete in anything,” he said. “There’s a lot of publicity before, during and after the games that come to the state of Alabama as well as Troy University. But it’s just the right thing to do. It just brings a lot of joy to the people that come and participate.”

Athletes from counties all across the state have come to partake in this year’s State Games. Troy Today, the official blog for Troy University, anticipates nearly 1,000 athletes will participate this weekend.

Alabamians interested in volunteering for this event can email event coordinators at specialolympics@troy.edu or call their office at (334) 670-3203.

Individuals, families, clubs and organizations are welcome to volunteer any three days. There is no admission fee for this event.