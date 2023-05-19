ADPH seeks proposals for HIV/AIDS risk reduction, health promotion

Alabama health officials are looking to give back to community organizations and non-profits fighting against HIV/AIDS. The Alabama Department of Public Health will award money to eligible parities by distributing funds from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Eligibility will be based on a documented 501(c) (3) nonprofit or state government agency status and service experience. The deadline to send a letter of intent to submit a proposal is May 22. The deadline for the proposal is June 1.

Jora White is the HIV Prevention Division Director with ADPH. She said plans should support prevention of the spread of HIV and ways to improve health outcomes of people living with the virus.

“Interested participants will have to submit a letter of proposal. Once they submit their letter of intent, they will have some time to submit an actual proposal that describes the project that they want to implement within their community or public health district,” she explained. “Once we receive the projects, we will have them graded and scored by an external panel. And based on those scores, that will let us know who will be receiving the funding.”

ADPH says more than 16,000 people in Alabama are living with HIV, but HIV/AIDS is now considered a chronic disease. That’s because people are able to live longer after being diagnosed due to scientific advancement and current medication treatments.

White said the funding awarded to eligible agencies ranges from $40,000 to $200,000 dollars. “We would like for it to be used to provide testing. A lot of people, because of the stigma, don’t want to go to their health departments to be tested for HIV,” she said. “We also look at other prevention services. Assisting possibly with housing. Also assisting with group counseling or individual counseling.”

To obtain a copy of the request for proposal, please download the RFP online at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/hiv/services.html, or submit an e-mail or written request on letterhead stationery to Katie Brent at katie.brent@adph.state.al.us.