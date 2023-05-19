Alabama’s largest rodeo is this weekend in Limestone County

North Alabamians are putting on their blue jeans and tipping their cowboy hats for the state’s biggest rodeo.

The 41st annual Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo is this Friday and Saturday night. Gates open both nights at 6 p.m. Festivities begin with free pony rides and a Gold Rush event, where children can dig around the hay for prizes.

The rodeo begins at 8 p.m. with 394 riders from 14 different states competing in various riding, roping, racing and wrestling competitions. There are additional events in the arena at this time including entertainment by rodeo clown Mighty Mike Wentworth and a calf scramble.

Joshua McLaughlin is the sheriff for Limestone County. He says this rodeo has become quite the tradition. Roughly 2,500 people are expected to attend the rodeo each night.

“Just the 41 years, when I got to be sheriff, the question asked more than anything else was, ‘Is the rodeo still going to happen?’” he said. “This has become a tradition in our community. There are people who have brought their kids to it and whose kids have gone to it every year since it’s been around. Now they’re bringing their grandkids or their own kids to it.”

Proceeds from the rodeo go to the sheriff’s office. This event is the biggest fundraising opportunity for the department.

McLaughlin says this event allows the community to stay better protected.

“It generates a ton of funds that we don’t get out of the general budget,” he said. “Just last year, we purchased 50 vests for our corrections officers. Those are vests that protect their vital organs. So, while they’re at work, it protects them and makes sure they’re safe to go home to their families. It’s purchased vehicles. [It] helps support our helicopter, which we use looking for lost individuals.”

McLaughlin says the rodeo is also a good opportunity for community building.

“My favorite part is the fellowship with my community,” he said. “People are moving towards rodeo. It’s something that cattle ranchers established a long time ago, and it’s just a wonderful way of life. You’ve got good, Christian athletes [and] people who want to do well for the community and serve the community. Everyone just gets along.”

McLaughlin advises visitors to arrive early to save a good seat. The rodeo is also outdoors, so sunscreen is recommended.

More information on the rodeo can be found at www.limestonesheriffrodeo.com. Tickets may be purchased at the gate, on the rodeo’s website or at French’s Shoes and Boots in Athens. Tickets are $17 per adult and $12 for children 12 and under.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Rodeo, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office also hosts the Exceptional Needs Rodeo on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location. More than 740 Alabamians are expected to participate in this event.